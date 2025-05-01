Focusing on recovery. Marcus Rashford shares training routine after injury

Aston Villa forward Marcus Rashford has suffered an injury that is expected to sideline him for two months, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the season. The Englishman took to Instagram to show how he is conducting individual training sessions as part of his rehabilitation process.

Rashford posted a video from the gym, where he can be seen working under the guidance of a coach, performing tailored exercises aimed at his recovery.

It’s worth recalling that Rashford was diagnosed with a hamstring injury sustained during a training session.

Marcus Rashford, who joined Aston Villa on loan this winter, has made 17 appearances for the Birmingham club, scoring 4 goals and providing 6 assists.

Villa, already knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League, are now battling for a spot in next season’s Champions League. The Birmingham side currently sits seventh in the table, three points adrift of fifth place—the final Champions League qualifying position. Unfortunately, it appears likely that Rashford will not be able to help his team in this crucial run-in.