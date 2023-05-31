Icardi won his first trophy outside of PSG

Yesterday, Galatasaray Istanbul secured the Turkish league title for the 23rd time in its history.

One of the "creators" of the team's championship victory was Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, who plays here on loan from PSG.

For the player, this was the first trophy he has not won with the Parisian club.

The Argentine has won the last seven trophies at PSG.

Icardi scored 20 goals in this Turkish championship.