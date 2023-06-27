Ibrahimovic may return to soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced the possibility of continuing his professional career.

According to the footballer, he is pleased that many people want to see him play on the field.

"Milan will forever remain in my heart, and I feel the strength from the love of my fans. For now, I will not rush into a decision and see what happens next," he said.

Interestingly, the star Swede announced his career end just three weeks ago, but could return to the field in as little as a month.

Last season, Ibrahimovic managed to play only four games for AC Milan due to injuries.