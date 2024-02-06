"I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The bout between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou is scheduled for March 8th in Saudi Arabia.

“Nothing is impossible, right? We don’t know the strength of Anthony Joshua but even though I don’t believe he has that strength [to beat me], but we’re going to find out. We’re going to find out, and I think the reverse is going to happen. I’m going to be the one taking his soul. I won [the fight with Fury]. Look at me now, look at my life, look at where I was when you think I lost. You think because some foolish judges make some decision, that change anything in my life? My family that I was telling you about, they were sitting in the first row watching that fight," Ngannou said on the “High Performance” podcast.

In October, Ngannou fought against Tyson Fury. The Franco-Cameroonian fighter lost by split decision despite sending the Briton to the canvas in the third round.

Joshua had his last fight in the December against the Swede Otto Wallin. Anthony secured a victory via technical knockout in the fifth round.