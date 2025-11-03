"I had to fight hunger" - Sadio Mané opens up about his tough childhood

Hard times forged the character of the Senegalese star.

Sadio wants to help those who find themselves on the brink of poverty.

Details: The 33-year-old winger for Saudi club Al Nassr and the Senegal national team, Sadio Mané, revealed in a recent interview why he doesn't own luxury cars or mansions and instead donates most of his earnings to charity:

I had to fight hunger, I worked in the fields, survived wars, played football barefoot, had no education, and much more. But today, thanks to what I earn from football, I can help my people. I have built schools and a hospital; we provide clothing, shoes, and food to people living in extreme poverty. In addition, I give €70 a month to every resident of a very poor region of Senegal. I don't need to flaunt luxury cars, lavish villas, or trips—let alone private jets. I prefer my people to receive at least a part of what life has given me," Mané stated.

Mané was born in the small village of Bambali, Senegal. His childhood was far from easy, but instead of breaking him, those challenges only made Sadio stronger.

Throughout his career, Mané has played for clubs such as Metz, Salzburg, Southampton, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and in 2023 made a €30 million move to Saudi side Al Nassr.

His current contract with the Saudi club runs until the summer of 2026.

