"I cried until the last drop". Zlatan spoke about a loss that was big for him

Legendary former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened up about a moment when he cried almost non-stop. It happened when his agent, Mino Raiola, passed away.

“When my agent Mino Raiola passed away, it was a big hit for me. I cried until the last airdrop finished. It's still not finished because sometimes I get flashbacks. It brings me down in a way that I miss him too much. Everybody that knows him and me understands how close we were. If I could text him now and he would read it? I miss you”, Ibrahimovic shared on AB Talks.

Mino Raiola, who is considered one of the greatest football agents in history, passed away in April 2022 due to heart problems.

After retiring, Zlatan Ibrahimovic became an advisor and operational partner for the investment portfolio of Milan's owners, RedBird Capital Partners, in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors.