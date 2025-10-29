“I came to Watford to learn and improve,” says Formose Mendy.

Formose Mendy wants to learn.

Discovering the English Championship is the best thing that could have happened to Formose Mendy, who transferred from Lorient to Watford in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

In an interview with Top Mercato, the Senegalese international discusses his adaptation, his departure from France, and his goals for the future.

At 24, the Lions defender is settling in well at Watford, thanks in particular to the presence of several French speakers.

“This is my first year here. I’m here to learn and adapt to English culture. It’s going well here! There are a lot of players who speak French, so that helps me a lot. There’s also a Senegalese player, Nampalys Mendy, with whom I played on the national team, so that helps me a lot,” he said in this interview with Top Mercato.

So far, the former Lorient player has only played two matches with the Hornets, and, like Nampalys Mendy, he has been left out of the last two games, particularly since Javi Gracia's return to the bench. He remains focused on his development, however.