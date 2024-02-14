"I am the king. Bunny, you'll find out on May 18." Fury again addressed Usyk in a defiant manner

The holder of the WBC heavyweight belt Tyson Fury addressed the owner of four titles in this weight category, Alexander Usyk, via Instagram.

"Gypsy King" in his typical manner stated that he considers himself the king of boxing and will prove it on May 18.

"No, I don't claim to be the king of kings! That's Jesus Christ. I claim to be the king of boxing and I truly am. You will find out on May 18, you rabbit with a gap in your teeth," Fury wrote.

Fury is scheduled to have a unification fight against Usik on May 18. The championship bout was originally scheduled for February 17, but was postponed due to a dissection that the Briton received in training camp.

In his last fight, last October, Fury barely defeated Francis Ngannou by knockdown in the third round.