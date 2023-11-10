RU RU NG NG
"I am aware of the disappointment Bob Arum feels." Eddie Hearn on Teofimo Lopez

Boxing News Today, 14:22
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
"I am aware of the disappointment Bob Arum feels." Eddie Hearn on Teofimo Lopez Photo: https://www.instagram.com/teofimolopez/

Promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on the former boxer Teofimo Lopez, as reported by BoxingScene.

He stated that he understands the disappointment felt by promoter Bob Arum because Lopez believes he should be earning 8-10 million for a fight that is worth half of that.

"It's about the commercial value of a fighter. You're talking about a guy who fought once in 2021, twice in 2022, and once in 2023. He's a young guy, and it's all because of his unrealistic expectations regarding his commercial value," said the promoter.

Everyone knows how much ESPN will pay because they know how to analyze past performances, rankings, a boxer's numbers, perhaps the number of social media followers, anything.

"Do yourself a favor, get into a fight, earn yourself a couple of million dollars, generate some momentum, and work on a big fight. Sitting on the sidelines, moaning and saying that Bob Arum should pay you 8-10 million for a fight that won't bring in ratings and won't sell tickets is not the way forward," added Hearn.

He also emphasized that if DAZN really disappears in a few years, it's bad for Teofimo because if negotiations are led by one person, the revenues will decline.

Recall that Teofimo Lopez had his last bout in July 2023. He defeated Josh Taylor in a championship fight but later announced his retirement.

