Huracán Looks to Bounce Back as Vélez Rides Winning Streak

Huracán will host Vélez this Friday at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó Stadium with hopes of returning to winning ways, according to Olé. The match is set for 7 p.m. and counts toward the eighth round of the Clausura, with Huracán needing points to stay in contention for international cup berths.

Frank Darío Kudelka’s side is still feeling the effects of a difficult run. The goalless draw with San Lorenzo offered little satisfaction, and the recent elimination from the Copa Sudamericana by Once Caldas remains fresh. Yet the team has gone five games unbeaten in the Clausura and now seeks a breakthrough victory. Huracán will miss Luciano Giménez, suspended after his red card in the derby, but Fabio Pereyra and Leonardo Sequeira return, the latter back from an ankle injury.

Vélez arrives in high spirits. The club lifted the Argentine Super Cup against Central Córdoba and has built a streak of five consecutive wins across competitions. Confidence is soaring, though attention is already shifting to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals against Racing. Head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto is expected to rotate heavily, with forward Braian Romero sidelined due to muscle trouble. Only goalkeeper Tomás Marchiori and defender Aaron Quirós are set to keep their spots.

The match will also see Chilean midfielder Diego Valdés back on the squad list after overcoming a calf strain, with minutes off the bench anticipated. With Huracán fighting to climb the standings and Vélez balancing league ambitions with continental goals, the duel in Parque Patricios promises intensity and tactical contrasts.