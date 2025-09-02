Huracán Hit With $750 Million Embargo Over 2016 Venezuela Bus Crash

Club Atlético Huracán is facing a massive financial blow after an Argentine court ordered a $750 million embargo linked to the 2016 bus accident in Venezuela. According to Doble Amarilla, the ruling holds the club responsible as the employer of Patricio Toranzo and Diego Mendoza, both of whom sustained serious injuries in the crash that altered the course of their careers.

Court documents outline the freezing of Huracán’s bank accounts, fixed-term deposits, credits, and investments with institutions such as Banco Credicoop and Mercado Libre S.R.L. The seized funds will be transferred to a judicial account at Banco Nación. In addition, revenues the club receives from the Argentine Football Association, including broadcasting rights, prize money, and tournament participation fees, will also be subject to seizure.

The sum combines the damages awarded with legal fees. Judges determined that Huracán failed to guarantee safe transportation for its players during the trip in Caracas, a responsibility tied to its role as employer. The long-running lawsuit initiated by Toranzo and Mendoza culminated in this multimillion-peso penalty.

The accident left deep scars. Toranzo has spoken publicly about how it changed his life. “It was a turning point for me. I was born with 20 fingers, now I have 16,” he said in 2024. He also recalled the terrifying moments on the bus: “Four minutes going over 160 kilometers per hour without control. I saw everything, the bus was not in condition.”

For Huracán, already in a fragile financial state, the embargo threatens to destabilize its operations. Unless a settlement is reached, a significant portion of its revenue will be automatically withheld, endangering both its economic stability and its sporting ambitions.