RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Huracán Aims to Strike First in Visit to Once Caldas

Huracán Aims to Strike First in Visit to Once Caldas

Football news Today, 16:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Huracán Aims to Strike First in Visit to Once Caldas Huracán Aims to Strike First in Visit to Once Caldas

According to DSports, Huracán will face Once Caldas this Tuesday in Manizales for the first leg of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana round of 16, marking the inaugural official meeting between the two clubs in international competition. The match is set for 19:00 at Estadio Palogrande, with Brazilian referee Ramón Abatti in charge.

Frank Kudelka’s side is looking to regain the consistency that defined their early-season form. Since losing the Apertura final to Platense, Huracán’s performances have been mixed, recording wins against Boca and Tigre but defeats to Belgrano and Estudiantes in the Clausura. They also suffered a domestic setback when Lanús knocked them out of the Copa Argentina. Internationally, however, they have been strong, going unbeaten in the group stage and topping Group C.

Once Caldas enters the tie with a more turbulent domestic record. After a competitive Apertura, the Colombian team failed to win in the Cuadrangular and is winless in five Clausura matches. Still, their continental run has been much sharper: they finished second to Fluminense in Group F and dominated San Antonio Bulo Bulo of Bolivia in the playoffs, advancing with a 7–0 aggregate score.

This clash is poised to be a contest of tactical contrasts and psychological edges. Huracán will aim to leverage their squad’s quality to take an advantage back to Buenos Aires, while Once Caldas will count on altitude, atmosphere, and home crowd energy to tilt the balance in their favor from the outset.

Related teams and leagues
Once Caldas Once Caldas Schedule Once Caldas News Once Caldas Transfers
Huracan Huracan Schedule Huracan News Huracan Transfers
Copa Sudamericana Copa Sudamericana Table Copa Sudamericana Fixtures Copa Sudamericana Predictions
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores