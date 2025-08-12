Huracán Aims to Strike First in Visit to Once Caldas

According to DSports, Huracán will face Once Caldas this Tuesday in Manizales for the first leg of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana round of 16, marking the inaugural official meeting between the two clubs in international competition. The match is set for 19:00 at Estadio Palogrande, with Brazilian referee Ramón Abatti in charge.

Frank Kudelka’s side is looking to regain the consistency that defined their early-season form. Since losing the Apertura final to Platense, Huracán’s performances have been mixed, recording wins against Boca and Tigre but defeats to Belgrano and Estudiantes in the Clausura. They also suffered a domestic setback when Lanús knocked them out of the Copa Argentina. Internationally, however, they have been strong, going unbeaten in the group stage and topping Group C.

Once Caldas enters the tie with a more turbulent domestic record. After a competitive Apertura, the Colombian team failed to win in the Cuadrangular and is winless in five Clausura matches. Still, their continental run has been much sharper: they finished second to Fluminense in Group F and dominated San Antonio Bulo Bulo of Bolivia in the playoffs, advancing with a 7–0 aggregate score.

This clash is poised to be a contest of tactical contrasts and psychological edges. Huracán will aim to leverage their squad’s quality to take an advantage back to Buenos Aires, while Once Caldas will count on altitude, atmosphere, and home crowd energy to tilt the balance in their favor from the outset.