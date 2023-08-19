RU RU NG NG
Main News Hugo Lloris responded to an offer to move to an Italian top club

Hugo Lloris responded to an offer to move to an Italian top club

Football news Today, 08:30
Hugo Lloris responded to an offer to move to an Italian top club Photo: Hugo Lloris

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris of London's Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly turned down a move to AS Lazio in Rome, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The source indicates that the reason for the refusal was the fact that the Italian club offered the Frenchman a role as a second-choice goalkeeper. Lloris was not pleased with this option, even though he is also not considered the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham.

The 36-year-old Lloris has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur since the summer of 2012. He transferred to the English club from French side Olympique Lyonnais for a fee of €12.6 million. He has played a total of 447 matches for the London club in all competitions, conceding 508 goals. He kept 151 clean sheets. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

From 2008 to 2022, Lloris played for the French national team. He has earned 145 caps for the French national team in all competitions, conceding 120 goals. He kept 63 clean sheets. With the French national team, Lloris became a World Cup champion in 2018 and won the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season. He also earned a silver medal at the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and a silver medal at the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Lazio Tottenham Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club Football news Today, 07:51 Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club
Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Bayern win a landslide win in the Bundesliga
Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match Football news Yesterday, 16:21 Al-Nasr Ronaldo lost again in the Saudi Arabian championship match
Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m Football news Yesterday, 09:23 Chelsea buy Belgian talent for €62m
Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match of the championship of England Football news Yesterday, 06:00 Manchester City - Newcastle United: where to watch the match English Premier League
Kiev "Dynamo" won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences Football news 17 aug 2023, 15:54 "Dynamo" Kyiv won the most difficult victory in the League of Conferences
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:30 Chelsea respond to Roma's offer for Lukaku Football news Today, 09:00 Ter Stegen agreed to significant concessions for the sake of a new contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:49 Girl of the Day: Katie Goodland - the wife of Harry Kane, the future top scorer of the Bundesliga Football news Today, 08:30 Hugo Lloris responded to an offer to move to an Italian top club Football news Today, 08:00 Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Football news Today, 07:51 Ukrainian Malinovsky moved to the Italian club Football news Today, 07:00 Müller once again inscribed his name in the history of Bayern Football news Today, 06:00 Buffon named the best goalkeeper in the world Football news Today, 05:00 Thierry Henry will get a new job in a strong national team Football news Today, 03:00 It became known how Real Madrid reacted to the situation with Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Frosinone vs Napoli predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football Today Empoli vs Verona predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Monza predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football Today Genoa vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips on August 19, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Sassuolo vs Atalanta: prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Roma vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Udinese vs Juventus prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023 Football 20 aug 2023 Lecce vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on August 20, 2023