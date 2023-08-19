Hugo Lloris responded to an offer to move to an Italian top club

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris of London's Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly turned down a move to AS Lazio in Rome, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The source indicates that the reason for the refusal was the fact that the Italian club offered the Frenchman a role as a second-choice goalkeeper. Lloris was not pleased with this option, even though he is also not considered the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham.

The 36-year-old Lloris has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur since the summer of 2012. He transferred to the English club from French side Olympique Lyonnais for a fee of €12.6 million. He has played a total of 447 matches for the London club in all competitions, conceding 508 goals. He kept 151 clean sheets. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

From 2008 to 2022, Lloris played for the French national team. He has earned 145 caps for the French national team in all competitions, conceding 120 goals. He kept 63 clean sheets. With the French national team, Lloris became a World Cup champion in 2018 and won the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season. He also earned a silver medal at the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and a silver medal at the FIFA World Cup in 2022.