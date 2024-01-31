How much Jude Bellingham earns?

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 03:08
Lars Foster Dailysports's expert Lars Foster
Jude Bellingham continues to rise in the football world, and his income and status in society only strengthen with each new stage. In 2020, his transfer from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund became the most expensive transfer of players under 17, and three years later, he moved to Real Madrid for €100 million.

According to Capology, his annual salary at Real Madrid is €10 million. While it may not be the highest in the team, it reflects recognition of his professional value and potential. Bonuses of €2 million per year demonstrate that the club is willing to reward him for individual achievements and contributions to the team's success.

However, compared to the salaries of other stars in the club, such as Toni Kroos, David Alaba, and Luka Modrić, Bellingham still occupies a modest place in the hierarchy of wages. But given his youth and potential, this contract with Real Madrid may be just a starting point for higher financial highs in the future.

It's worth noting the context of La Liga in general. Bellingham is one of the leaders in La Liga in terms of salaries, but he does not even make it to the top 3. Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona are just some of the players who surpass Bellingham in this ranking.

The €60 million for a six-year contract underscores not only Bellingham's long-term commitment to Real Madrid but also his confidence in his long-term impact on the team. These financial details are a sign that Real Madrid considers him a key playing asset for the future and is ready to guarantee him a corresponding income.

As for advertising contracts, at the moment, Bellingham only collaborates with the brand Adidas. While offers from Louis Vuitton and participation in a photoshoot for Gucci, according to Daily Mail, may indicate a growing interest in him from high-profile fashion brands. These offers could be just the beginning of a promising path in the world of fashion and advertising for the young footballer.

Overall, Bellingham's success on and off the field promises him not only a brilliant present but also a bright future. His name is undoubtedly becoming more attractive to many brands and advertisers, and with each passing year, he can expect new opportunities to expand his influence and bank account.

Bellingham's salary:

  • Annually: €10 million
  • Monthly: €833.3 thousand
  • Weekly: €208.3 thousand
  • Daily: €29.8 thousand
  • Hourly: €1,240
  • Per minute: €20
  • Per second: €0.34
