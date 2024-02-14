How much earns Harry Kane?

In the past summer transfer window, we witnessed many high-profile transfers: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Declan Rice, and Mason Mount are just a few of those who changed clubs before the start of the current season. Another notable name that topped the European transfer market this year is Harry Kane.

After 14 years at Tottenham, the forward decided to change scenery and move to Bayern Munich. Perhaps, to end the trophy drought, as the "record champions" certainly know how to win trophies, as evidenced by their 11-year dominance in the Bundesliga.

Signing with Bayern may not guarantee Kane immediate silverware. However, the contract ensures that the Englishman becomes one of the highest-paid footballers in the world. The multi-million transfer fee is among the highest in the summer transfer window of 2023-24.

Before leaving Tottenham, Kane earned $255,220 per week under his last contract with the "Spurs," amounting to around $13.7 million annually. However, after his transfer to Bayern (the transfer fee was $108.6 million with an additional payment of $21.7 million), his salary significantly increased. According to reports, under his new contract with the German club, Kane will earn $480,000 per week, which is approximately $25 million annually.

As one of the most sought-after players on the planet, Kane is popular not only among fans but also among brands. He has a rich portfolio of sponsorship contracts, and although they are not the main source of his income, brand deals still contribute significantly to his overall net worth.

American multinational shoe manufacturer Skechers decided to release its first football boots in September 2023. They signed a contract with Harry Kane for this purpose. The new partnership with Skechers marks the end of Kane's longstanding collaboration with Nike, a footwear and apparel company.

It is known that he signed a lifetime contract, and his signature line boots in the UK cost £220. However, it is impossible to buy them, as only 50 pairs of football boots were released, and they have already been sold out.

Kane also has significant contracts with the following brands: Cadbury (confectionery factory), Beats by Dr. Dre (headphone brand), sports video game developer EA Sports (a subsidiary of Electronic Arts), American e-commerce platform Amazon, and trading card and collectible manufacturer Topps. The English footballer has also appeared in advertising for the German clothing company Hugo Boss.

The exact amount Kane receives from sponsorship contracts is unknown, indicating that the Englishman's family is very successful in keeping this information hidden, as it is rare to see information about players' off-field earnings in the public domain.

In August 2018, six £5 banknotes appeared featuring Kane's face, engraved by artist Graham Short. Due to the rarity of these banknotes, their price can reach £50,000. However, it remains unknown whether the forward benefits financially from this.

Kane is more focused on club competitions than on his earnings, as Bayern Munich could potentially go without a championship for the first time in a decade, and the forward himself may again fail to win any team trophies, which would obviously be preferable to any amount of money...

