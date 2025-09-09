Hong Myung-bo Warns of Mexico’s Challenge

Reporting from Nashville, South Korea’s coach Hong Myung-bo praised Mexico while anticipating a tougher test than the one his team faced against the United States. After a 2-0 win over the Americans, the manager spoke cautiously ahead of the friendly at Geodis Park, noting that Mexico’s qualities demand special attention.

“In the Mexican national team there are players with great ability and a lot of talent,” Hong said during a press conference. He continued: “I expect more difficulties because of their footballers’ qualities, their style of play, speed, intensity, and skill. They also have a coach who is highly respected worldwide. The United States plays very well, but we expect a very good version of Mexico.”

Hong also highlighted the influence of Mexico’s fans, anticipating a strong presence in the stands that could impact his younger players. “We expect a stadium filled with Mexicans, and that represents a new experience for many, almost a World Cup atmosphere,” he remarked.

The spotlight on the Korean side remains on Son Heung-min, the LAFC star who adds international appeal to the fixture. Yet media interest appears more subdued than in previous encounters. While Mexico’s match against Japan drew 200 non-rights media requests, including 60 from Japanese outlets, only around 30 Korean journalists and about 100 total have registered for this game.

Ticket sales are also below expectations, with organizers predicting that roughly two-thirds of the stadium will be filled. As preparations continue, the atmosphere reflects a tone of respect and formality, with Korean reporters greeting players and staff with traditional bows, underscoring the cultural backdrop of this meeting.