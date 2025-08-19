Honduras Coach Admits Rift With Bryan Róchez in National Squad

According to Cinco Deportivo, Reinaldo Rueda has openly acknowledged a breakdown in his relationship with Bryan Róchez, the Honduran forward currently playing in Portugal. The Colombian coach revealed that he has lost all communication with the striker, admitting that something in their connection has been severed, a situation that reflects wider tensions inside the national team’s locker room.

Rueda explained that the conflict began during the previous qualifying phase when he opted not to use Róchez in the match against French Guiana, instead relying on other forwards who were in better form at the time. That choice, he suggested, caused frustration and highlighted a recurring issue with some foreign-based players, who dislike seeing local league players chosen ahead of them.

The manager was blunt in pointing out that several overseas players show a sense of superiority despite having emerged from the Honduran league themselves. He acknowledged Róchez’s past contributions, recalling goals against El Salvador, Mexico, and Ecuador, but stressed that his exclusion from the Gold Cup squad makes it very likely he will also miss the coming World Cup qualifiers.

Honduras will begin its qualifying journey in just over two weeks, facing Haiti in Curaçao before hosting Nicaragua. With the uncertainty surrounding Róchez, Rueda may have to move forward without one of his most experienced international forwards.