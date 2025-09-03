Home, sweet home: Mauro Icardi relaxes in Istanbul during international break

The Argentine striker left out of the national team squad

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is making the most of the international break, enjoying some downtime as club football pauses for national team fixtures. The striker shared a photo from his Istanbul home on his Instagram story.

Icardi posted images showing the outside view of his house, as well as the pool beside it, beautifully illuminated in the evening dusk. He captioned the photos with the phrase, “🏡 Home, sweet home 🌙✨,” tagging his fiancée, China Suárez, in the post.

It's worth recalling that Mauro Icardi has already recovered from a serious injury that sidelined him since last November. The forward is back on the pitch for Turkish Super Lig matches but remains absent from the Argentina national team roster.

This ongoing exclusion stems from a long-standing personal saga. Icardi’s former wife, Wanda Nara, was previously married to Maxi López, who happens to be a friend of Lionel Messi. After Wanda left López for Icardi, Leo reportedly requested that Mauro no longer be called up to the national team, seeking retribution for his friend, who was left betrayed.