RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Home, sweet home: Mauro Icardi relaxes in Istanbul during international break

Home, sweet home: Mauro Icardi relaxes in Istanbul during international break

The Argentine striker left out of the national team squad
Lifestyle Today, 05:57
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mauro Icardi relaxes on a yacht Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is making the most of the international break, enjoying some downtime as club football pauses for national team fixtures. The striker shared a photo from his Istanbul home on his Instagram story.

Icardi posted images showing the outside view of his house, as well as the pool beside it, beautifully illuminated in the evening dusk. He captioned the photos with the phrase, “🏡 Home, sweet home 🌙✨,” tagging his fiancée, China Suárez, in the post.

It's worth recalling that Mauro Icardi has already recovered from a serious injury that sidelined him since last November. The forward is back on the pitch for Turkish Super Lig matches but remains absent from the Argentina national team roster.

This ongoing exclusion stems from a long-standing personal saga. Icardi’s former wife, Wanda Nara, was previously married to Maxi López, who happens to be a friend of Lionel Messi. After Wanda left López for Icardi, Leo reportedly requested that Mauro no longer be called up to the national team, seeking retribution for his friend, who was left betrayed.

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Related Team News
Official: Galatasaray announces the signing of Ilkay Gundogan Football news Yesterday, 14:44 Official: Galatasaray announces the signing of Ilkay Gundogan
Football news Yesterday, 13:14 Reunion with Osimhen? Romano reveals the leading contender to sign Lookman
Mauro Icardi in the Turkish Super League match Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:45 Home comfort. Mauro Icardi shares a new personal photo from his house in Istanbul
Mauro Icardi in Galatasaray kit Football news Yesterday, 05:20 A true Galatasaray fan. Mauro Icardi mocks Fenerbahce rivals
Ilkay Gündogan in Manchester City's lineup Football news 01 sep 2025, 12:27 Major transfer! Ilkay Gündogan to continue his career at Galatasaray
Nicolo Zagnolo in the Fiorentina squad Football news 01 sep 2025, 11:29 Nicolò Zaniolo moves to Udinese!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores