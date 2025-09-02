Home comfort. Mauro Icardi shares a new personal photo from his house in Istanbul

The Argentine enjoys his downtime

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi is clearly feeling right at home in Istanbul. The striker shared a fresh personal snapshot from his house via his Instagram story.

Icardi posted a photo of his backyard, where his dog can be seen lounging around. Also visible in the frame is a fenced-off trampoline, evidently set up for the children of Mauro’s fiancée, China Suárez, to play on.

It’s worth recalling that the couple recently announced they had moved into their new shared home in Istanbul.

Notably, Icardi has recently recovered from a cruciate ligament injury and is already making appearances in official matches. For now, he comes off the bench, but he’s already netted twice. Galatasaray, meanwhile, are dominating the Turkish league, having racked up four wins from their opening four fixtures.

It should also be noted that starting this season, the captain’s armband—previously worn by Fernando Muslera—has been passed to Icardi. The Uruguayan goalkeeper departed the club at the end of last season.