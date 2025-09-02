A true Galatasaray fan. Mauro Icardi mocks Fenerbahce rivals

Trolled the rival club

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is a devoted fan of his club and harbors a fierce dislike for its rivals. The Argentine striker took to his Instagram page to mock Fenerbahce, Galatasaray's archrivals.

Icardi posted a photo from the unveiling of the Canaries' new signing, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, in which the player is posing in the club's jersey and pointing to the badge. Icardi accompanied the image with a scornful comment.

"They haven't got the 4⭐️ yet and they boast the 5⭐️ 🤦‍♂️ We are the One and Only 💛 🦁❤️ G⭐️L⭐️T⭐️S⭐️R⭐️Y," Icardi wrote.

With this jab, the forward pointed out that Fenerbahce display five stars above their crest, even though they've only won the Turkish Super Lig 19 times—entitling them to just three stars (in Turkey, clubs receive one star for every five league titles). Last season, Galatasaray clinched their 25th championship, rightfully earning the right to wear five stars on their kit.

Fenerbahce, for their part, argue that the club has a total of 28 titles, counting Turkish championships won before the Super Lig was established.