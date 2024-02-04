Hojlund and Garnacho make the result. All goals and highlights Man United - West Ham - 3:0

On February 4th, in the 23rd round of the English Premier League, Manchester United hosted West Ham at Old Trafford. The teams approached this match occupying adjacent positions in the standings. The home team was considered a slight favorite, but the "Hammers" had been performing quite well in recent matches.

Under ten Hag's guidance, the team played a good match today and managed to secure a crucial victory. The main architects of success were Rasmus Hojlund, celebrating his 21st birthday, and Alejandro Garnacho, who scored a brace.

Thanks to this win, the "Red Devils" shuffled places with the defeated opponent in the standings and now hold the sixth position. They are trailing fifth-placed Tottenham by five points.

Manchester United - West Ham - 3:0

Goals: Hojlund 23, Garnacho 49, 84.