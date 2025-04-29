Hockey player accused in the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson will not face criminal charges
Hockey star Adam Johnson tragically died as a result of a horrific incident that occurred right on the ice rink in October 2023. As reported by The Sun, Matt Petgrave, who was responsible for this tragedy, will not face criminal charges.
The incident occurred on October 28, 2023, during a match between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. Petgrave lost his balance and the blade of his raised skate struck Johnson's neck.
Although the hockey player was rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to save him. Petgrave was arrested the following month on suspicion of manslaughter. Now, after 1.5 years of investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that no criminal charges will be filed.
"Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution," stated Michael Quinn, Deputy Chief Prosecutor.