Hockey player accused in the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson will not face criminal charges

Hockey star Adam Johnson tragically died as a result of a horrific incident that occurred right on the ice rink in October 2023. As reported by The Sun, Matt Petgrave, who was responsible for this tragedy, will not face criminal charges.

The incident occurred on October 28, 2023, during a match between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. Petgrave lost his balance and the blade of his raised skate struck Johnson's neck.

Although the hockey player was rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to save him. Petgrave was arrested the following month on suspicion of manslaughter. Now, after 1.5 years of investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that no criminal charges will be filed.

Adam Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Penguin and college hockey player, died after being cut in the neck by a skate blade during a game in England. pic.twitter.com/wZ01KBiqwZ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 29, 2023