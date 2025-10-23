History! Gibraltar team claims first-ever group stage victory in European competition
Gibraltar's Lincoln stuns Polish side Lech
Football news Today, 17:06Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/LincolnRedImps/status/1981449496878825706
The match turned into a truly historic event for all of Gibraltarian football.
Details: In the second round of the Conference League, Gibraltar's Lincoln pulled off a sensation, clinching their first-ever victory on the European stage. The representative of the tiny football nation defeated Polish outfit Lech with a score of 2-1.
In the next round, Lincoln will host Croatian side Rijeka at home.