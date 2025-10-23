History! Gibraltar team claims first-ever group stage victory in European competition

Gibraltar's Lincoln stuns Polish side Lech

The match turned into a truly historic event for all of Gibraltarian football.

Details: In the second round of the Conference League, Gibraltar's Lincoln pulled off a sensation, clinching their first-ever victory on the European stage. The representative of the tiny football nation defeated Polish outfit Lech with a score of 2-1.

🚨 🇬🇮 Lincoln Red Imps from Gibraltar won their FIRST EVER match in the main stage of European competitons!



💥 🇬🇮 Lincoln Red Imps scored in the 88th minute winner for incredible 2-1 win over 🇵🇱 Lech Poznań! pic.twitter.com/GHboVAxDT6 — Football Rankings (@FootRankings) October 23, 2025

In the next round, Lincoln will host Croatian side Rijeka at home.