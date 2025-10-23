ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Auxerre — Le Havre Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 26 October 2025

Auxerre — Le Havre Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 26 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Auxerre vs Le Havre prediction Photo: https://x.com/HAC_Foot/Author unknownn
Auxerre Auxerre
Ligue 1 France (Round 9) 26 oct 2025, 12:15
- : -
France, Auxerre, Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps
Le Havre Le Havre
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
On October 26, 2025, in Matchday 9 of the French Ligue 1, Auxerre will host Le Havre. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:15 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Auxerre

Auxerre have had a shaky start to the season. After opening with a 1–0 win over Lorient, the team suffered three consecutive defeats. They bounced back with another 1–0 victory home at Toulouse, but once again went winless in their next three matches — losing twice to Paris Saint-Germain and Lens, and drawing 2–2 away at Rennes in their most recent league game.

Currently, Auxerre sit 14th in the Ligue 1 table with 7 points, having scored 7 goals and conceded 12. Defensively, the team has looked unstable, conceding in 6 of their 8 matches this season.

At home, Auxerre’s form has been inconsistent — two wins and two losses in four matches. Historically, however, they’ve struggled against Le Havre at home, failing to win any of their last three home meetings. In fact, across their last nine home games against this opponent, Auxerre have managed just one victory, with five defeats and three draws.

Le Havre

Le Havre’s start to the season has been even worse than that of their upcoming opponents. After eight matches, Le Havre have managed to win only once — a 3–1 home victory over Nice. In their other fixtures, the team have drawn three times and lost four.

Their most recent outing ended in a painful 2–6 away defeat to Marseille, highlighting once again their defensive weaknesses. At the moment, Le Havre sit 16th in the Ligue 1 table with 6 points, scoring 10 goals and conceding 16. Defensively, things look shaky — the team have conceded in seven of their eight matches this season.

Head-to-head meetings between Le Havre and Auxerre are typically lively and full of goals. The last four encounters have all featured over 2.5 total goals, while both teams have found the net in six consecutive head-to-head matches.

Probable Lineups

  • Auxerre: Leon, Sierralta, Akpa, Senaya, Mensah, Danois, El Azzouzi, Casimir, Namaso, Sinayoko, Osman
  • Le Havre: Diaw, Sangante, Doucoure, Kinkoue, Zouaoui, Seko, Kechta, Ndiaye, Nego, Soumare, Samatta

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Auxerre have failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Le Havre have failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Le Havre have lost 4 of their last 5 away matches.
  • In 8 of Le Havre’s last 10 matches, both teams scored.
  • Le Havre have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.
  • Each of the last 4 head-to-head matches ended with over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in each of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.

Auxerre — Le Havre Prediction

In the upcoming match, two teams meet that have both struggled to start the season and are currently far from their best form. Defensively, neither side has looked convincing — both Auxerre and Le Havre tend to concede frequently. In recent head-to-head meetings, Le Havre have held a slight advantage, but overall, these encounters have been open and entertaining, with plenty of goals and both teams regularly finding the net. Given both sides’ motivation to break their poor runs and their ongoing defensive issues, we can expect an open game with goals at both ends. My bet for this match – Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.79

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
