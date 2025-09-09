Historic. Cristiano Ronaldo equals unique record
Portugal traveled to Hungary for a World Cup qualifier, and during the match Cristiano Ronaldo managed to equal a remarkable record.
Details: In the 58th minute, the legendary forward converted a penalty. That strike marked his 39th goal in World Cup qualifying, drawing level with Guatemalan striker Carlos Ruiz. Ronaldo’s next goal will make him the outright record-holder in this category.
In addition, this was his 141st goal for the Portuguese national team and the 943rd of his career overall.
