Historic. Cristiano Ronaldo equals unique record

An extraordinary player.
Football news Today, 16:15
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Portugal traveled to Hungary for a World Cup qualifier, and during the match Cristiano Ronaldo managed to equal a remarkable record.

Details: In the 58th minute, the legendary forward converted a penalty. That strike marked his 39th goal in World Cup qualifying, drawing level with Guatemalan striker Carlos Ruiz. Ronaldo’s next goal will make him the outright record-holder in this category.

In addition, this was his 141st goal for the Portuguese national team and the 943rd of his career overall.

Reminder: The Portugal national team legend Cristiano Ronaldo remains with the national squad, and the football star has just shared a new personal snapshot alongside team doctor José Carlos Noronha.

