HIGHLIGHTS. Linares lost to Catterall and announced his retirement

Jorge Linares announced his retirement after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jack Catterall in Liverpool. The 38-year-old Linares (47-9, 29 KOs) put in a tremendous effort in his bout against Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs), which went the full 12 rounds and ended in Catterall's victory. It was a great performance by both fighters.

Right after the loss, Linares declared his retirement.

«I'm happy, very happy, I don't care that I lost. I'm a three-time world champion. I'm a very lucky guy. So to finish like this is amazing. It's very important for me. I'm very glad to be here, I showed myself who I am, and I'm happy with how my story ended. Yes, this is my last fight», - the Venezuelan boxer said in an interview with Boxing UK.

Catterall won with scores of 117-111, 116-112, and 116-112. This marks Linares' fourth consecutive loss since 2021, indicating that it's time to retire.