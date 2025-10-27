ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news “He’s only 18.” Yamal’s father reacts to El Clásico defeat and looks forward to the rematch in Barcelona

Here’s how Yamal’s father responded.
Football news Today, 02:18
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona suffered a 1–2 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clásico, but the emotions surrounding the match showed no signs of cooling either before or after the final whistle. Among those caught up in the moment was Lamine Yamal’s father, who made headlines both ahead of and following the game.

Details: Before the match, the Spanish youngster’s father went live on Instagram, using the opportunity to poke fun at Real Madrid. Standing in his kitchen, he declared, “I’m cooking them here, and my son is cooking them there.”

However, Barcelona fell 1–2, and Yamal himself failed to make a decisive impact in the game. After the loss, his father took to social media again, writing, “Fortunately, he’s only 18. See you in Barcelona,” adding a laughing emoji to his post.

Reminder: In the 90+10th minute, Barcelona midfielder Pedri received his second yellow card and was sent off. The incident ignited a mass confrontation between players from both sides. Tempers flared on the pitch, forcing the referee to step in and restore order.

