"He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland

Hungarian Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai recalled his relationship with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Let us remind you that both players played for Austrian Salzburg.

"When we played for Salzburg, I shared a room with Haaland, and I saw him meditate several times. At first, it seemed strange to me, but then I got used to it. He even gave me his sleep mask to try, claiming that it will help me fall asleep faster.

I would use it now if I had it. Perhaps it didn’t help me because of my lack of faith, but everyone decides for themselves. Erling does a lot of things that people don't know about, but I saw it with my own eyes. He's a really amazing guy," Szoboszlai said in an interview with YouTube channel Fodball.

This season, Haaland managed to score 13 goals in 16 matches in all competitions. The players also scored three assists.