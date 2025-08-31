Here we go! Victor Lindelöf set to join Aston Villa!

The player has decided to stay in England

Swedish central defender Victor Lindelöf has decided to continue his career in England.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Sweden international and former Manchester United player Victor Lindelöf will continue his career at Aston Villa.

The defender will sign a two-year contract with an option for a further year. Despite offers from Everton and Fiorentina, Lindelöf chose Villa. He will soon undergo a medical, after which the contract will be signed and the player will be officially presented to the public.



Last season, Lindelöf made 25 appearances but did not contribute with any goals or assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at £8 million.



