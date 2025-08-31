Here we go! Jamie Vardy to sign with Italian side Cremonese!

England legend to continue his career in Italy

Leicester legend Jamie Vardy has decided to take his career to Italy!

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that the 38-year-old English striker Jamie Vardy will sign a contract with Serie A newcomers Cremonese. The deal is set for one year, with an option to extend for another season if the club manages to stay in Italy’s top flight.



Cremonese will be the fourth club of Jamie Vardy’s professional career—and his first outside England. For his previous club, Leicester, the Englishman played 500 matches, scored 200 goals, and provided 71 assists.



