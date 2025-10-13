ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem

Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem

NPFL imposes $9.5 million in fines, point deduction, and stadium closure after violence against Shooting Stars
Football news Today, 12:24
Enobong Ernest Enobong Ernest Dailysports's expert
Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem Plumb Images

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has dealt a severe blow to Kano Pillars Football Club, issuing heavy sanctions following the violent chaos that erupted during their home game against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

In a Summary Jurisdiction Notice signed by NPFL Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi, the league found the club guilty of multiple rule breaches, including failing to provide adequate security, misconduct, and the “Assault on visiting players and match officials.”

Breakdown of Penalties

The club was hit with a staggering $9.5 million in total fines and compensation. This includes a $2 million fine for assaulting away team players and officials, and $2 million compensation for damages inflicted on 3SC players and officials.

But the punishment goes deeper than money. The NPFL also ordered the deduction of three points and three goals from Kano Pillars’ accrued totals. Furthermore, the Sani Abacha Stadium is now indefinitely closed, with the team forced to play all home matches in Katsina for the rest of the season or at least 10 games.

The NPFL has also mandated the club to identify and prosecute the fans who invaded the pitch and to submit proof of improved crowd control measures within seven working days.

Related teams and leagues
Kano Pillars Kano Pillars Schedule Kano Pillars News Kano Pillars Transfers
Shooting Stars Shooting Stars Schedule Shooting Stars News Shooting Stars Transfers
NPFL Nigeria NPFL Nigeria Table NPFL Nigeria Fixtures NPFL Nigeria Predictions
Related Game News
Mayhem in Nigeria! Furious Kano Pillars fans attack referee and Shooting Stars players after the match Football news Yesterday, 14:37 Mayhem in Nigeria! Furious Kano Pillars fans attack referee and Shooting Stars players after the match
Related Team News
NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars Football news Today, 12:42 NPFL Slams Heavy Fines on Kano Pillars Over Violence Against Shooting Stars
NPFL Condemns Kano Pillars Fans’ Violent Behaviour at Sani Abacha Stadium Football news Today, 02:18 NPFL Condemns Kano Pillars Fans’ Violent Behaviour at Sani Abacha Stadium
Related Tournament News
NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Kennedy Boboye as New Technical Adviser Football news Today, 10:49 NPFL: Bendel Insurance Appoint Kennedy Boboye as New Technical Adviser
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores