Heavy Sanctions Slam Kano Pillars Over Matchday Mayhem

NPFL imposes $9.5 million in fines, point deduction, and stadium closure after violence against Shooting Stars

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has dealt a severe blow to Kano Pillars Football Club, issuing heavy sanctions following the violent chaos that erupted during their home game against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

In a Summary Jurisdiction Notice signed by NPFL Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi, the league found the club guilty of multiple rule breaches, including failing to provide adequate security, misconduct, and the “Assault on visiting players and match officials.”

Breakdown of Penalties

The club was hit with a staggering $9.5 million in total fines and compensation. This includes a $2 million fine for assaulting away team players and officials, and $2 million compensation for damages inflicted on 3SC players and officials.

But the punishment goes deeper than money. The NPFL also ordered the deduction of three points and three goals from Kano Pillars’ accrued totals. Furthermore, the Sani Abacha Stadium is now indefinitely closed, with the team forced to play all home matches in Katsina for the rest of the season or at least 10 games.

The NPFL has also mandated the club to identify and prosecute the fans who invaded the pitch and to submit proof of improved crowd control measures within seven working days.