Mayhem in Nigeria! Furious Kano Pillars fans attack referee and Shooting Stars players after the match

Chaos erupts at Nigerian stadium moments after the final whistle
Photo: x.com/AbubakarAl73342
The eighth round NPFL clash between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars ended in absolute scandal. Pillars were leading up until the 90+4th minute, but failed to hold on to victory. Adam Mustafa’s goal snatched a dramatic draw for the visitors, allowing them to leave Kano with a hard-earned point.
At the final whistle, Kano Pillars fans stormed the pitch at Sani Abacha Stadium, furious that the visitors had clawed back a draw in the dying moments. Supporters attacked the referee as well as Shooting Stars players and staff, plunging the arena into utter chaos.
Shooting Stars players and officials left the stadium under military and police escort.