Mauritius vs Libya prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Mauritius vs Libya prediction Photo: https://nan.media/Author unknownn
Mauritius Mauritius
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 13 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Libya Libya
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the 10th round of African World Cup qualifying, Mauritius and Libya are set to face off. The match will take place on Monday, 13 October, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the potential for goals in this encounter.

Mauritius

The Mauritius national team is considered one of the underdogs of African football and currently sits just 179th in the FIFA rankings. The team traditionally struggles in qualifiers and can't boast of consistent results. Right now, Mauritius is on an 11-match winless streak—their last victory came last year when they edged Eswatini 2-1 in this qualifying campaign.

Scoring has been a major issue for the squad: over their past six matches, Mauritius has managed to find the net just once. In the last three rounds, they lost to Cameroon and Cape Verde by identical 0-2 scorelines, and also fell to Angola 1-3. Mauritius are fifth in their group with 5 points and a goal difference of 7:17.

In the first leg of this qualifying campaign, Mauritius already faced Libya—losing 1-2, though they managed to put up a fight.

Libya

Libya have put together a solid qualifying campaign and are enjoying a good run of form overall. In their last seven matches across all competitions, Libya have suffered just one defeat—against Cameroon (1-3) in qualifying—while racking up three wins and three draws. The team has displayed a balanced approach, looked sharp in attack, and has proven capable of troubling even the favorites.

In their most recent outing, Libya played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against group leaders Cape Verde. In the standings, Libya are third with 15 points. They trail Cameroon by three points, but even a win in the final round won't allow them to climb higher than second due to their head-to-head record.

Nevertheless, the Libyans can be proud of their campaign—they've shown character, stability, and confidence. This qualifying cycle has been a step forward for Libya, demonstrating their ability to compete with strong opponents.

Probable lineups

  • Mauritius: Kiotti, Mutu, Rose, Coyard, Latuchent, Vincent, Arthie, Caliste, Villeneuve, Brue, Aristide.
  • Libya: Al Wuheishi, Saleh, Eito, Ali Youssef, Salama, Okashah, Al Shalwi, Al Hbeishi, Jaddour, Eisaou, Ezu El Mariamu.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Mauritius have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 5 of Mauritius' last 6 games have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Libya are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • 3 of Libya's last 4 away matches have had under 2.5 goals.

Mauritius vs Libya match prediction

Neither side has anything left to play for in terms of qualification—both teams are out of contention, making this a formality. Still, Libya have had a respectable qualifying campaign, showing consistency and solid results, while Mauritius have lived up to their underdog status and remain one of the continent's weakest sides. Mauritius struggle badly in attack and rarely score, and Libya are unlikely to play at full throttle with no pressure on the result. Most likely, this will be a calm game, with Libya controlling proceedings and few goals scored. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.62.

