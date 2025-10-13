Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Apologizes After Violent Pitch Invasion in Kano

Kano Pillars General Manager Expresses 'Deepest Regret' Over Fan Attack on Referees and Players

Super Eagles captain and Kano Pillars General Manager, Ahmed Musa, has issued a heartfelt apology following a violent pitch invasion by the club’s fans during an NPFL match against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

The chaos erupted at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano moments after Shooting Stars scored a dramatic 94th-minute equalizer to draw the game 1-1. Enraged fans, reportedly frustrated by perceived biased officiating, stormed the pitch. They broke through security barriers, assaulted the referee, and also attacked some 3SC players and officials. The violence was so severe that players Ismail Ayodele and Adams Agba’a sustained head injuries. Security forces eventually had to use tear gas to restore order.

Musa, in a detailed statement on his verified X account, expressed profound shame over the incident.

"I, Ahmed Musa, the General Manager of Kano Pillars Football Club, extend my deepest and most sincere apologies for the unfortunate, painful, and disgraceful incident that occurred during our game... What transpired against Shooting Stars is heartbreaking, shameful, and completely unacceptable. It does not represent the true values, identity, or the proud history of Kano Pillars," he wrote.

He tendered an "unreserved apology" to the players, coaches, officials, and supporters of Shooting Stars, as well as to the referees and the NPFL.

"Violence has no place in football... We understand that apologies alone are not enough. Words must be followed by action," Musa stated, assuring that the club will work with authorities to identify those responsible. “We take full responsibility and will do everything necessary to restore trust, respect, and the true spirit of football in Kano and across Nigeria.”