Hearn plans to organize a bout between Estrada and Rodriguez

Promoter Eddie Hearn aims to arrange a bout between Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez, as reported by Salvador Rodriguez.

Sources indicate that Hearn envisions a clash between the WBC champion in the super flyweight division and the IBF and WBO titleholder in the flyweight division. Hearn plans to stage the bout in the summer of 2024. Estrada is currently seeking an opponent for an interim match in February or March. Juan Francisco last entered the ring in December 2022, securing a majority decision victory over Roman Gonzalez.

Juan Francisco Estrada is a Mexican professional boxer, holding world titles in the WBC (2019–2022, 2022–present) and WBA Super (2021–2022) in the super flyweight division, and the WBA Super (2013–2016) and WBO (2013–2016) in the flyweight division. Rodriguez unified the IBF and WBO belts in December 2023, defeating Sunny Edwards by a premature stoppage.