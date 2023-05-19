he match between Basel and Fiorentina was stopped due to an incident in the stands

During the semi-final match of the UEFA Conference League between Basel and Fiorentina (1-3), a spectator experienced health issues.

Due to the incident in the stands, the game was interrupted.

In the 109th minute of the second leg of the semi-final, the match was stopped as one of the Fiorentina fans fell ill.

A group of medical personnel entered the field and provided assistance to the spectator for several minutes.

After eight minutes, the game resumed.

As for the fan, they were carried out on a stretcher from the stands and taken to the hospital for further treatment.