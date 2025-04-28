"He has two wishes." Klopp's Mainz teammate reveals the renowned coach's preferred clubs

Jurgen Klopp has been taking a break from coaching for a year now. Some attribute this to the German's own desire, others to his contract terms with Liverpool. However, the coach has his own dreams on the bench.

Details: As Klopp's former Mainz teammate Miroslav Tangya revealed, Jurgen himself told him that he dreams of coaching the German national team or Real Madrid. Additionally, the German does not see himself in the Premier League outside of Liverpool, Serie A, or Ligue 1.

Quote: "Klopp told me when he left Liverpool that he has two wishes: to be the coach of the national team and Real Madrid. I don't know if either of them will come true. He is certainly one of the candidates for the Real Madrid bench, but for now, it's all pure speculation. I also know that he never saw himself managing any other team in England besides Liverpool. He doesn't want to go to Serie A or France, and at some point, I think he will become the manager of the German national team. We talked, but right now he's an ambassador for Red Bull, so he's dealing with clubs from this group around the world and not thinking too much about coaching. Whether he'll get bored and return to the bench, he doesn't know himself yet," Mundo Deportivo quotes Tangya.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Florentino Perez's assistant wants Real to invite Klopp.