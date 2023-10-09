He has lost trust. The primary predicament of Andre Onana has become known
The legendary Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, has commented on the issues surrounding Andre Onana.
"I believe it all boils down to pressure – Onana is not coping well. His hands go up and down when goalkeepers should be diving for the ball. We saw a similar mistake in the match against Bayern, where I noticed that instead of diving, he was rising.
I spoke with him after the games against Bayern and Galatasaray – he is very upset about making such errors. If you make a mistake, whether it's noticed or not, you must analyze it before the next match to avoid repeating it. Onana disappoints the entire team; now they cannot place their trust in him, which is very unfortunate," quoted Peter Schmeichel in Metro.
In the current season, Andre Onana has committed numerous costly errors.