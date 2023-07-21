Harry Kane responds to Tottenham's contract extension offer

According to Sky Sport Deutschland, the forward of London's Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane, has refused to extend his contract with the club, which is set to expire on June 30, 2024. The footballer is not willing to continue his career at the English club as he wants to move to Bayern Munich. Therefore, Tottenham will have to either sell the striker in the current transfer window or he will leave the club for free in a year.

Earlier, it was reported that Bayern Munich could pay 90-95 million euros for Kane. However, the German club acknowledges that the transfer fee for the player could reach 100 million euros.

29-year-old Kane is a product of Tottenham's youth academy and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scored 280 goals, and provided 64 assists. Despite his impressive record, Kane has not won any trophies with the club. His most significant achievement with Tottenham was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has been representing the England national team since 2015. He has played a total of 84 matches for the English national team, scored 58 goals, and provided 18 assists.