Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane continues to set records in the English Premier League.

Yesterday, he scored a goal in his 25th match of the season, but his team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Brentford.

Kane typically scores one goal per match, and only three times this season has he scored two goals in a single game. However, this hasn't stopped him from setting a new record.

The only player who has come close to Kane is Erling Haaland of Manchester City, who has scored in 23 matches this season.