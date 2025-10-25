Guy Bukasa lauds Pitso Mosimane and Florent Ibenge's coaching influence on the African continent

ST Eloi Lupopo coach says the two have made black coaches fashionable

Florent Ibenge and Pitso Mosimane are positive coaching role models in African football.

This is the view of ST Eloi Lupopo coach, Guy Bukasa, who is in South Africa for the Caf Champions League second preliminary round qualifier against Orlando Pirates this afternoon.

“Florent is a model for us” Bukasa told the media ahead of their second leg match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

“He’s a model for young coaches for every people those are working in football development,” he told the media.

Ibenge is a Democratic Republic of Congo-born coach and has coached outside his country is clubs as as Sudan's Al Hilal while Mosimane is born in South Africa and has coached North African side Al Ahly.

Bukasa says African coaches were not as dependable and in demand years ago as they are now.

“10 years ago that business of coaching was not respected in Africa,” he said.

“Most of times they were just considering people from Europe. But you can see that coaches like Florent Ibenge, Pitso Mosimane they bring respect to African coaches and that’s motivation for us. Those are very good people. They are like teachers, like big brothers, like fathers and advising us most of the time. So, that’s important to have these kind of person around us.”