Guinean Refugee Ibrahime Sylla Trains With Necaxa’s U23 Team in Mexico

Ibrahime Sylla, originally from the Republic of Guinea, is currently training with Necaxa’s Under-23 team as he awaits official registration with Liga MX. According to Mediotiempo, Sylla was granted refugee status by Mexico’s Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) in 2022, a decision that marked a turning point in his pursuit of a professional football career.

Sylla’s journey took him through countries such as Turkey, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and Guatemala. Initially intending to reach the United States, he ultimately chose to stay in Mexico and applied for asylum. In an interview with ESPN, he shared details of the long and challenging path that led him to settle in the country.

His first trial in Mexican football came with Xolos de Tijuana, but he was not selected to remain with the team. Later, with support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Sylla received another chance—this time with Necaxa.

The club accepted him into its Under-23 squad, where he currently trains while awaiting the opening of the summer registration window, when Liga MX teams are allowed to officially add new players.

Though not yet registered, Sylla continues to work toward his goal of becoming a professional footballer in the country where he now resides legally and permanently.