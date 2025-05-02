Guimarães Linked to Peru Job Amid Salary Speculation

The Peruvian Football Federation is actively searching for a new head coach, and Alexandre Guimarães has emerged as a leading candidate. According to Bolavip, the former América de Cali and Atlético Nacional manager is reportedly under consideration by Peruvian officials, who have already made initial inquiries.

One of the most striking revelations is the salary Guimarães could command if appointed. While no official figures have been disclosed, sources suggest his contract would be worth around $1 million per year—consistent with the wages of past national team coaches.

Guimarães, a Brazilian-born naturalized Costa Rican, is seen as an attractive option due to his extensive experience in South American football and his proven track record in player development. His previous stints with national teams, including Costa Rica, add further credibility to his candidacy as Peru looks to revive its World Cup 2026 qualification campaign.

When asked about the potential move, the coach’s agent did not deny the possibility. “Alexandre is open to serious projects, and the Peruvian national team is an interesting opportunity,” he said, signaling that discussions may be underway.

As of now, the federation has not made an official announcement, but Guimarães remains a strong contender for the job.