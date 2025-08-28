RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Guimarães admitted he hasn't spoken to Isak since his boycott began

Guimarães admitted he hasn't spoken to Isak since his boycott began

Even though the team misses him.
Football news Today, 05:28
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Guimarães admitted he hasn't spoken to Isak since his boycott began Getty Images

The transfer saga surrounding Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is starting to wear thin, even among the Magpies' own players, who openly admit they're missing one of their key leaders.

Details: Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães confessed that he hasn't been in contact with the Swede, who has been called up to his national team. The reason is that Isak has been training separately from the main squad. Still, his teammates say they miss their striker.

Quote: "I haven't had any contact with him. We train in the mornings, and he works out at a different time, when no one from the team is around. As captain and as players, it's tough for all of us because we want to have the best footballers with us. But that's not in our hands—those are decisions for the club, the management, the owners, and I hope it all gets resolved in the best possible way.

We really miss our striker, a player who scored over 20 goals in the Premier League last season. Of course, his absence is felt. We hope to get our best player back. But unfortunately, this is a situation that neither I nor any of the other players can control," Guimarães told ESPN Brazil.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Related Team News
Strand Larsen in the Wolverhampton line-up Football news Yesterday, 05:02 Farewell, Isak! Newcastle make significant progress in Larsen talks
Clattenburg highlights referee's glaring mistake in Newcastle vs Liverpool clash Football news Yesterday, 04:12 Clattenburg highlights referee's glaring mistake in Newcastle vs Liverpool clash
Football news 26 aug 2025, 03:46 "That's exactly where I should be focusing my efforts." Howe distances himself from Isak transfer situation
"We didn't show our footballing qualities" – Arne Slot on Liverpool's win over Newcastle Football news 26 aug 2025, 02:42 "We didn't show our footballing qualities" – Arne Slot on Liverpool's win over Newcastle
Florian Wirtz in the Liverpool line-up Football news 25 aug 2025, 17:04 Another letdown! Florian Wirtz disappoints Liverpool fans once again
Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk Football news 25 aug 2025, 16:22 It could have ended badly: Anthony Gordon receives a red card after a reckless foul on Van Dijk
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores