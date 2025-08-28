Guimarães admitted he hasn't spoken to Isak since his boycott began
The transfer saga surrounding Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is starting to wear thin, even among the Magpies' own players, who openly admit they're missing one of their key leaders.
Details: Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães confessed that he hasn't been in contact with the Swede, who has been called up to his national team. The reason is that Isak has been training separately from the main squad. Still, his teammates say they miss their striker.
Quote: "I haven't had any contact with him. We train in the mornings, and he works out at a different time, when no one from the team is around. As captain and as players, it's tough for all of us because we want to have the best footballers with us. But that's not in our hands—those are decisions for the club, the management, the owners, and I hope it all gets resolved in the best possible way.
We really miss our striker, a player who scored over 20 goals in the Premier League last season. Of course, his absence is felt. We hope to get our best player back. But unfortunately, this is a situation that neither I nor any of the other players can control," Guimarães told ESPN Brazil.