Guéhi replacement found! Crystal Palace set to open talks for Nathan Aké

An intriguing transfer window awaits.
Football news Today, 11:46
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Nathan Ake of Manchester City claps the fans after the Premier League match Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Marc Guéhi’s departure is becoming increasingly inevitable, and Oliver Glasner must now look for a new leader at the heart of his defense.

Details: According to TeamTalk, Crystal Palace fully realize that holding on to Marc Guéhi is no longer realistic, so the club is ready to pursue a move for Manchester City’s 30-year-old defender Nathan Aké.

Reports indicate that Oliver Glasner is well aware of the defensive challenges his squad could face if a proper replacement for Guéhi—who is firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite—cannot be secured.

Nathan Aké has struggled for regular minutes at Manchester City, and a switch to Palace could be the perfect opportunity to revive his form and re-establish himself as a top competitor.

Aké joined Manchester City from Bournemouth in 2020 for €45 million. He has made 153 appearances for the Citizens, netting 10 goals and providing 3 assists.

Aké’s current contract with Manchester City runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated at €22 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Marc Guéhi's agent spotted at Bayern offices. Munich pushing hard to sign Crystal Palace captain

