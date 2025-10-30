Guéhi replacement found! Crystal Palace set to open talks for Nathan Aké

An intriguing transfer window awaits.

Marc Guéhi’s departure is becoming increasingly inevitable, and Oliver Glasner must now look for a new leader at the heart of his defense.

Details: According to TeamTalk, Crystal Palace fully realize that holding on to Marc Guéhi is no longer realistic, so the club is ready to pursue a move for Manchester City’s 30-year-old defender Nathan Aké.

Reports indicate that Oliver Glasner is well aware of the defensive challenges his squad could face if a proper replacement for Guéhi—who is firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite—cannot be secured.

Nathan Aké has struggled for regular minutes at Manchester City, and a switch to Palace could be the perfect opportunity to revive his form and re-establish himself as a top competitor.

Aké joined Manchester City from Bournemouth in 2020 for €45 million. He has made 153 appearances for the Citizens, netting 10 goals and providing 3 assists.

Aké’s current contract with Manchester City runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated at €22 million by Transfermarkt.

