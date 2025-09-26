Guardiola reveals Haaland's fitness ahead of Burnley clash

Good news for the manager.

In a recent match against Arsenal, Manchester City’s talisman Erling Haaland was forced off the pitch early due to a back issue. The Norwegian striker missed the FA Cup tie against Huddersfield, which sparked questions about his readiness for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley. City boss Pep Guardiola has now addressed these concerns.

Details: When asked if Haaland would be available to play against the newly promoted Premier League side, the Spanish manager delivered a concise verdict: “He’s ready.” Additionally, Mateo Kovacic, who has been sidelined since the end of last season following surgery, could also be set for a return against Burnley.

Guardiola also highlighted the return of Kyle Walker to the Etihad, noting that the defender will face his former club for the first time since joining the Clarets.