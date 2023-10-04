Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader?

The authoritative portal Goal has published a ranking of the best head coaches in the English Premier League at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

Leading the ranking is Tottenham's coach, Ange Postecoglou. Currently, Spurs are in second place in the league, having defeated Liverpool and Manchester United at the start of the season.

In second place is Unai Emery. After seven Premier League matches, his Aston Villa team is in the top five of the league table.

Completing the top three is Pep Guardiola, who coaches Manchester City, the current league leaders.

Mauricio Pochettino, who manages Chelsea, is surprisingly ranked 15th.

English Premier League Coaches Ranking: