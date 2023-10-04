Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader?
Football news Today, 13:00
PHOTO: Visionhaus
The authoritative portal Goal has published a ranking of the best head coaches in the English Premier League at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.
Leading the ranking is Tottenham's coach, Ange Postecoglou. Currently, Spurs are in second place in the league, having defeated Liverpool and Manchester United at the start of the season.
In second place is Unai Emery. After seven Premier League matches, his Aston Villa team is in the top five of the league table.
Completing the top three is Pep Guardiola, who coaches Manchester City, the current league leaders.
Mauricio Pochettino, who manages Chelsea, is surprisingly ranked 15th.
English Premier League Coaches Ranking:
- Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham) – 9/10
- Unai Emery (Aston Villa) – 8/10
- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – 8/10
- Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) – 7/10
- Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – 7/10
- Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – 7/10
- David Moyes (West Ham) – 7/10
- Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) – 7/10
- Eddie Howe (Newcastle) – 6/10
- Steve Cooper (Nottingham Forest) – 6/10
- Harry O'Neil (Wolverhampton) – 5/10
- Mark Silva (Fulham) – 5/10
- Thomas Frank (Brentford) – 5/10
- Rob Edwards (Luton Town) – 5/10
- Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea) – 4/10
- Sean Dyche (Everton) – 4/10
- Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) – 4/10
- Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) – 3/10
- Vincent Kompany (Burnley) – 3/10
- Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United) – 3/10
Popular news
Football news Today, 13:52 The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final
Football news Today, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known
Football news Yesterday, 16:57 UCL. The son of a legend brought victory to Inter, Bayern snatched 3 points, show in Eindhoven
Football news Yesterday, 16:17 The leader of Arsenal Saka was substituted in the 34th minute of the UCL match. What transpired?
Football news Yesterday, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal
Football news Yesterday, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:51 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 14:46 An evening of comebacks in the UCL. Shakhtar defeats Antwerp, Atletico overcomes Feyenord Football news Today, 14:22 Mudryk participated in a general training session with Chelsea Football news Today, 13:52 The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final Football news Today, 13:41 Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 13:30 The statements of Rubiales during the court hearing have been made public Football news Today, 13:16 Barcelona and Real Madrid are considering the signing of a player from Bayern Munich Football news Today, 13:00 Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader? Football news Today, 12:29 Brighton has reached an agreement with their captain for the extension of his contract Football news Today, 12:10 Pep Guardiola did not observe a decrease in Erling Haaland's goal-scoring prowess
Sport Predictions
Football Today Internacional vs Fluminense prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Aberdeen vs HJK prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football 05 oct 2023 Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 06 oct 2023 Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023