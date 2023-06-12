Guardiola has decided on his future after the end of the contract with Manchester City

According to The Guardian, Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, wants to lead a national team.

According to the source, the Spanish coach has changed his mind about working in Italy after his contract with Manchester City expires in the summer of 2025. Now, Guardiola aims to achieve success at the national team level.

The 52-year-old Guardiola has been coaching Manchester City since 2016. Under his guidance, the club has won the English Premier League title five times, the FA Cup twice, the EFL Cup four times, the FA Community Shield four times, and the UEFA Champions League once.