Guardiola had a conflict with Haaland

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola has commented on the conflict that arose with the team's striker Erling Haaland.

As you know, after the match against Burnley (3:0) in the starting round of the Premier League, the Spanish coach publicly approached the striker and began to express his dissatisfaction.

At one point, Guardiola even removed the operator's camera with his hand so that he would not film their conversation with the ward.

After that, the media began to write that there were disagreements between the player and the coach, but the Spanish coach tried to assure that everything was not really so.

Guardiola noted that in the second half the team played more directly with Haaland, which was necessary.

“Haland always wanted to get passes and the ball and talked about his ability to handle situations one on one. However, at the end of the match, Kovacic and Rodri lost the ball because of this, and Bernardo correctly decided not to give Haaland another pass. In general, Haaland scored two goals and I am very happy about it,” said the coach.