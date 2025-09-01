Guarani Takes the Lead as Bernay Praises His Squad

According to ABC, Guarani climbed to the top of the Paraguayan Clausura after a convincing victory over General Caballero de Juan León Mallorquín, and coach Víctor Bernay was full of praise for his players’ commitment and intensity.

“It was a great game from the players, opening the score early and keeping the conviction to push forward. Being leaders is not something that happens every day, so we hope to defend this position with the same determination,” said Bernay, aware of the challenge that comes with leading the standings.

The coach underlined the importance of securing three points, both for the table and for the overall tally, while noting the season is still long. “Our goal is to play, to give everything for this jersey. This team has rhythm, creativity and solidarity, and that brings me a lot of joy,” he explained.

Bernay credited the team’s form to consistent work and the strong human qualities within the squad. “These are players who give everything in training. Sometimes we need to stop them because of the workload, but that intensity translates onto the pitch in combinations and movements that make the team stronger,” he said.

Solidarity, he insisted, is at the heart of Guarani’s identity. He pointed to examples of strikers dropping back to defend when needed, showing a collective commitment. Bernay also praised the leadership and staff, stressing the value of humility during this successful stretch.

“We hope to enjoy this moment without losing focus, knowing that every match requires us to gather as many points as possible to remain competitive in the tournament,” he concluded.